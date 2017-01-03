Joe M. Gomes, 67, of Ava, departed this life Dec. 15 2016, at his home near Ava. He was born Dec. 26, 1948 in Terciera an Island of the Azores.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the Life Church, Ava, with burial following in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. A visitation was hosted Monday Dec. 19, in the Ava Funeral Home Chapel from 7-8 p.m.

All arrangements were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home, a complete obituary is available at www.facebook.avafamilyfuneral home.