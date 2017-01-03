Joe Harmon passed away in his home Dec. 11, 2016, at the age of 53 years.

He was born in the state of New Mexico. He worked in construction as a high beam welder, bulldozer and truck driving operator. He owned his own truck shop where he rebuilt and repaired trucks from all over the United States.

After moving to Douglas County he did welding and dozer work for other people until about two years ago he started having health issues.

He enjoyed going to flea markets, antique stores, old cars and motorcycles, and racing sprint cars. He loved visiting with older people to get their wisdom.

He is survived by his loving companion, Geneva Woody the last five years; his mother, Peggy Robinson, of Ava; several friends and neighbors. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life was held at Tom and Wanda Schreurs’ home on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., for his closest friends and family. No other services are planned.