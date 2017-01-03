House Speaker Richardson Selects Chairs For New House Appropriations Subcommittee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House Speaker Todd Richardson today announced the five legislators who will lead the appropriations subcommittees that play a vital role in crafting the state operating budget. Under the new committee structure that will be part of the revised House Rules, the members of the House Budget Committee will make up the membership of five specialized subcommittees that oversee various areas of the budget.

Richardson said the five subcommittee chairs will be part of an integrated and streamlined budget process that will allow members to have focused areas of expertise. Richardson announced:

• State Rep. Kathie Conway, R-St. Charles, will lead the subcommittee that oversees appropriations for the departments of corrections and public safety. Conway previously chaired the committee that managed the same areas of the budget.

• State Rep. Lyle Rowland, R-Cedarcreek, will chair the subcommittee that works on the budgets for the state’s elementary and secondary education system, as well as Missouri’s higher education institutions. Rowland previously chaired the Emerging Issues in Education Committee and is a lifelong educator who has an expansive knowledge of Missouri’s system of education.

• State Rep. Kurt Bahr, R-St. Charles, will chair the subcommittee that oversees general administration, which includes the public debt, as well as the budgets for elected officials and the Office of Administration. Bahr previously served as chair of the appropriations committee that crafted the budget for elementary and secondary education.

• State Rep. Craig Redmon, R-Canton, will lead the appropriations subcommittee that handles the budgets for agriculture, conservation, natural resources, revenue, transportation and economic development. Redmon previously chaired the appropriations committee that oversees the budgets for agriculture, conservation, and natural resources.

• State Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, will chair the appropriations subcommittee for health, mental health, and social services. Wood previously served as the vice chair of the appropriations committee that handled these areas of the state budget.

“This is an exceptional budget team we now have in place to tackle a budget situation that is less than ideal. They will have their work cut out for them, but I know they will make the tough decisions necessary to put a fiscally responsible spending plan in place that will represent the best possible investment of taxpayer dollars,” said Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff.

He added, “The new budget process we have in place will give our Budget Committee members the opportunity to really specialize and focus on their areas of interest so that we have the knowledge base and expertise we need to develop innovative solutions to many of our budget challenges.”

During the 2016 session the House had seven appropriations committees that included some members who were not also part of the Budget Committee. With the new five subcommittee structure; the chairs, vice chairs, and all members of each subcommittee will also serve on the House Budget Committee.

The newly-appointed chairs will officially begin their duties with their respective appropriations subcommittees when the legislature convenes for the 99th General Assembly Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.