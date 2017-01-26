Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God,” Ephesians 3:19.

Thursday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. We were blessed to have some musicans join us and we all enjoyed the music. There were testimonies shared. One testified of being thankful for everyday. Another testified of how God had kept her and how she was having surgery the next morning and through her treatments she could eventually lose her hair and even her eyebrows. Then another testified of how God can bring you through things and that the devil belongs under our feet! Following the leading of the Lord we all prayed for the woman that was fixing to have the chemo treatment. God made himself so very real to her and she received a blessing! Glory to God! After another came forward for prayer and received instant pain relief in his leg! Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “Unanswered Prayers” with text from John 15:16, 1 John 4:11-16, and 1 John 3:22-24. Rev. Jeff also reminded us of this scripture, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose,” Romans 8:28. Following the message invitation for prayer was given. One came forward for prayer, they received a special blessing and rest in the Lord. Then another came forward with a cane for a healing touch. The Lord touched him and he began to march around the church, throwing the cane down! Bending his knee that wouldn’t hardly bend before. This was a truly amazing sight! God is just so amazing! Hallelujah!

Sunday morning adult Sunday School discussed returning to your first love, “Return To Bethel.” Children’s class talked again about being a missionary right here at our home town and how we should witness to others about Jesus.

Sunday morning service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord for us, “Power To Raise The Dead” with text from Matthew 10:7-8, John 1:1-5, and John 14: 6-7. If you are not alive in Christ then are you dead? If you are a born again believer of Jesus are you raising the dead? Following this powerful message we all found a place to pray.

Sunday evening service we began by singing hymns and praising the Lord. Following the leading of the Lord Rev. Jeff preached through Romans 3:20-31. Through these scriptures we learned a lot. There should be no differences in churches (1 Lord, 1 faith, 1 baptism). Through Jesus’ propitiation is our righteousness. Redemption is deliverance of bondage by a price. This was a great teaching message. Following the message we all found a place to pray.

We invite you to come and have church with us. We appreciate all our visitors last week and we invite you to come back! Our church may be small in size, but it is full of the Holy Ghost! We are a body of believers that believe Jesus is able to save, heal, and deliver you from whatever you are fighting. I remember the first time I felt the Holy Ghost, I couldn’t understand why no one had told me about how real God is. I remember saying, “He is so real! Why doesn’t anyone tell others?” Friends if you are looking for something “real” at church, come visit us!

We have service on Thursdays at 7. Sunday School at 10. Sunday service at 11 and 6:30. We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy 76. Follow us on our Facebook page: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/ Real Revival Ministries. Any questions feel free to call Rev. Jeff (417) 251-3198.

Be Blessed Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart