Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of sound mind,” 11 Timothy 1:6-7.

Thursday evening service began with us all singing hymns and praising the Lord. A few had special songs to sing. There were testimonies of how important it is that we bear each other’s burdens. Another testified of how thankful they were that the Lord is with them everyday. A child testified of being thankful for everything. Following the testimonies one received prayer. The Lord was doing a mighty thing through testimonies and touched many. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “There’s A Storm A Comin!” with text from Proverbs 6:6-11, Matthew 6:25-27, and Luke 12:14-21. This message made me do some self examination, are we prepared?, am I prayed up?, am I owning or occupying?, we have to be ready for whatever storm we go through! Following the message, one received prayer and two received a special blessing! Praise the Lord for the Holy Ghost!

Sunday morning service began with singing to the Lord. Following singing I testified of children’s Sunday School. It turned into a discussion of “Getting Real For Jesus”. One child expressed how they were afraid of what other children might say if they were to stand up and raise their hands to praise the Lord. I explained that the Holy Ghost gives us boldness. Where the Spirit of the Lord is there is freedom. Freedom to worship the Lord in spirit and truth. Our fears should be a healthy fear of hurting our Heavenly Father, not of man. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit,” Romans 8:1. We all enjoyed the special singing. Rev. Jeff’s word from the Lord, “I have not come for the righteous, but for the sinner,” with text from Matthew 9:12-13, Matthew 25:34-40, and Luke 4:18-19. Following the message we all found a place to pray.

Sunday evening service began with testimonies. One testified of being thankful that the Lord is always there, on the mountain and through the valleys. Another testified of being blessed, growing up in church knowing the Lord, having a Godly husband, and having friends and family in church and another testified on how important it is to be baptized in the Holy Ghost. We should be saved. Don’t stop there, there is power that we need that comes from being baptized in the Holy Ghost. Rev. Jeff followed the leading of the Lord and preached through Romans 3:1-19. Following his message one received prayer and a healing in her foot! Another came forward and we prayed for a sick loved one. Then a message from the Lord came with interpretation and the presence of the Lord was felt, we all praised the Lord! Glory to God!

Come and visit us, don’t just read about us. We would love for you to come! If you play an instrument bring it and join in worship for the Lord. The Bible says make a joyful noise unto the Lord! We are a church that believes Jesus still heals the broken, deliverers and sets you free!

Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle is located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy. 76. We have service on Thursday evenings at 7, Sunday School at 10, Sunday service at 11 and 6:30. You can follow us and see all the amazing things God has done on our Facebook page: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries. If you have any questions feel free to contact Rev. Jeff (417) 251-3198. Praise the Lord for all his goodness!!!

Be Blessed- Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart