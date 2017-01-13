“For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth,” Job 19:25.

Thursday evening service was canceled due to weather conditions.

Sunday morning service began with singing and praising the Lord. We all enjoyed some special singing. We were blessed with a visit from a preacher friend and family. The Lord’s presence was felt strongly during worship. One testified of how God will reveal things to us if we will pray, learn to read our word, and hide it in our heart. Then it will be there no matter what when we need it. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “Be witnesses in the world,” with text from Isaiah 43:10-11, Acts1:7-8, and Jeremiah 1:5. Following the message invitation for prayer was given. One received an instant healing from the Lord! Another received a blessing!

Sunday evening service we all sang hymns and worshipped the Lord. Rev. Jeff continued preaching through Romans 2:17-29. It was a good message. Following the preaching we all found a place to pray.

We have been at the hill now for a little over a year. It amazes me how much God has done in this time. We are a church that believes all of the Bible and we believe all the signs and wonders are for us today. The Bible says that Jesus changes not. I have recently been sharing our Facebook page: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries, so you may follow our journey and even look back on our past and see what God has done. It’s truly awesome!

Rev. Jeff and I would like to invite you to come and have church with us! Come and visit! Come and let Jesus set you free. We enjoy praising the Lord, if you play an instrument you are welcome to bring it! We have service on Thursday at 7 and Sunday at 11 and 6:30. We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy 76. Any questions feel free to call Rev. Jeff (417) 251-3198.

Be Blessed – Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart