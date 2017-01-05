Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God,” 1 Corinthians 2:5.

Thursday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. There were testimonies shared. One testified of how God will send someone to encourage you right on time. – He’s an on time God! Another testified of being thankful to be a part of God’s plan. Rev. Jeff had an anointed message from Hosea 1. Rev. Jeff told this message like a story and it was powerful! Following the message invitation for prayer was given and one received prayer.

Sunday morning service began with a testimony of how the Lord has always provided and while being faithful to the Lord through all the years the Lord blessed her and her family. We all sang hymns and worshipped the Lord and enjoyed a special song that was sung. Rev. Jeff had an anointed message “Get hooked up!” With text from John 10:6-16 and Acts 4:23-31. Invitation to prayer was given and we all found a place to pray.

Sunday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. We were blessed with a guest preacher and his wife, Brother and Sister Williams. Brother Williams had an anointed message from the Lord with text from 1 John 2:15-17. Following the message invitation for prayer was given and two received a touch from the Lord.

