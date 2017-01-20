Highlonesome and Garrison

By the time you read this it will be 2017. I have heard time flies, I believe it.

Christmas evening James and I ate supper at the home of our niece and nephew, Connie and John Siler. Their daughter, Amanda, had the stomach bug so her husband, Brad, and children – Kaylee, Araina and Kegan and their daughter, Hope and friend, Daniel Stafford, the Siler’s son, Brad with wife, Patty, and girls, Adalyn and Amaris, ate together and visited. The grandkids had stopped by to visit Junior and Betty Halcomb, their grandparents.

James and Linda Orick, Rex Halcomb, John and Connie Siler, David Halcomb, Gary and Barbara Casey, George Morrison and some from Mound and Sandy Churches have recently visited them.

I visited Sybil Harvill and exchanged gifts with my sister Friday before Christmas. Deb Harvill came and we had a good visit.

Gary and Sandra Harvill had their children – Shellie, Clint, Colton and Wyatt Marler, Kim, Casey, Garrett and Reagan Ewing, Gary’s mother, Sybil, his brothers and their wives, Bob and Gertie Harvill, Mickey and Debbie Harvill, his sister and her husband, Shirley and Steve Clark and his nephew, Keith Williams for Christmas dinner together.

Our neighbor, Jerry Nelson, had his family together for Christmas. He told James his knee replacement is doing good. He is out walking good too.

Thanksgiving dinner at Chris and Christy Lakey’s was enjoyed by Kathy Lunday, Amanda and Chad Medley and Ashlee and Brady Rowland and Ashlee’s friend, Ruben, Tony Lakey, Daniel Lakey and Tracy Greene, James and Linda Orick. Christy had surgery on her hand and Wendy, Daniel and Tracy did Chris’s cooking for her. Also Tim Pogue, Wendy Crossland, and Shelby and Hunter were there. They had lots of food. I think we all know what an over stuffed turkey feels like. I guess one is not use to the holiday meals and you taste too much.

Lisa Ellison and her mom, Dorothy King, had Thanksgiving dinner at Lisa’s brother and his wife’s house, Lee and Chelsea Maggard and family.

My sister, Sybil Harvill, called Thanksgiving Day and she was going to her daughter and son-in-laws, Shirley and Steve Clark’s.

After the holidays James and I visited Junior and Betty Halcomb, Rex and Shirley Halcom and Sybil Harvill.

Sunday at Garrison Church we had 46 present. We had good services, but our piano player was sick, Melany Stevens. Mary Gibson plays, but she went back to Texas with daughter, Louella Hall. After Christmas Lisa Ellison wasn’t there so we had no piano players. Mary will be back before long.

Sympathy sent to the Violet Lakey family. She passed away. She loved to play the violin.

Carrol (Weter) Mitchell passed away December 22. They had her funeral at Garrison Church. It was her request and her son, Rev. Jon Mitchell, preached it. There was a very large crowd gathered for the visitation and funeral at the church. Burial was at Swansville Cemetery.

And the Thomas that was killed in a car accident where it cut the pickup in two, that was seen on television, he is Claude and Mae Harvill’s grandson. Claude is a brother to Jesse Harvill, who lived in our community for years.

Earl Dean and daughter, Cheryl, stopped by one evening. They like to get out on their place on Bolder’s Fork. Some of their family is coming and going on the place doing chores or just being out.

Rev. Bob Long’s sister, Shirley Maggard, passed away. James worked with both of them at Fasco.

John and Connie Siler and other family members spent the night and ate breakfast and visited together at the Bob Siler home, remembering memories and making memories is great with your family.

Stay warm, we are due for some more yo-yo weather.

Happy 2017!