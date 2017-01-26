Greetings from us all on the hill! Is it spring or winter? Mother Nature obviously cannot make up her mind, one day we are all bundled up nice and warm, the next day were opening windows due to it being so nice out! Saturday we enjoyed music with Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings, following that was a service given by Tom Hawkins. Afterwards we stayed nice and warm inside while it was chilly out. Our lunch helped warm our bones with chili, salad, and no bake cookies. That’s a good meal to have on a cold January day. Sunday we started our morning having Sunday school with Larry Moore, we appreciate him! Later that afternoon we had the pleasure of listening to Lonestar Church, another great day during a chilly January. Then Monday it felt like spring! We ventured out and enjoyed the beautiful weather. Bible study was in the morning with Bro. Jeff Smith after we got a good start with morning exercise. We appreciate Connie! Tuesday, it was cold again. Ken Thomas and his group joined us for singing, followed was Bingo and nifty nails. Good day for us all. Wednesday we had Bingo and what the Bible says, it was a little warmer than Tuesday, still a tad chilly for our tastes. Thursday we all joined in for trivia and worked on some of those mandalas that are so popular. They were really fun, and very detailed. I think we all enjoyed them more than we realized. Once you got started it was hard to quit, the colors and designs just kept coming and coming. It was a wonderful hand eye exercise! Friday we had Edgar and Sharron join us with the 1st Sonshine Group, then we ended a busy week with a nice game of Bingo.

We would like to congratulate Larry Kirby and Jerry Campbell on their return home. Congratulations!

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Sharron Terry, our prayers are with you.

From our home to yours, have a wonderful week filled with love and laughter. From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center of Ava, Mo.