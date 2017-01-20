Greetings from our home on the hill. Saturday we had a wonderful time with Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry, lovely music was played and sung. Later that afternoon we played Bingo, that sure spiced things up!

Sunday we had the pleasure of starting the week off right with Larry Moore in Sunday school then Gentryville Church came to join us! We all laughed and sang songs of praise.

Monday we sat up for Bible study with Bro. Jeff Smith after our great workout in morning exercise. Connie gets us up and at it for the day! Later on that afternoon we had our birthday party! We appreciate Faith Rock Church for the delicious cakes.

Tuesday we had Bingo in the morning, we like to get our Bingo in. That afternoon we lounged around and the women were getting their nails done by Kaila.

Wednesday we had our cooking club. We made a good batch of chicken salad, my it was good! While we were eating our marvelous creation we played the game Did You Know. We learned many interesting facts. Did you know that vinegar will dissolve a pearl? Later, after Bingo we finished the day with What The Bible Says.

Thursday we nestled in and watched a series of Johnny Carson. That is always a hit, everyone loves him. Then we spent the day watching the news wondering if the ice storm was going to hit. Glad it didn’t though! Friday we had Edgar and Sharron with the 1st Sonshine Group join us. We appreciate you all for coming.

Our deepest sympathy to the families of Bruce Ousley and Zola Davidson. Prayers to you all.

We welcome with open arms, Larry Kirby and Marieta Reed.

May you all have a blessed week filled with great moments to continue a wonderful jump start to this new year! With love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center of Ava, Mo.