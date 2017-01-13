Mrs. Maxine Lirley, resident at Heart of the Ozark Healthcare Center entered the 2017 Inspire Your Heart with Art Calendar Contest which was sponsored by the Missouri Health Care Association. Over 120 residents from 42 different Health Facilities entered the contest. The art work was judged by a panel of judges. The artists were judged in several categories including oil paintings, pencil, ink, craft art and crayon. Maxine’s painting won the calendar cover with a painting called “Winds of Patriotism.” Maxine, age 93, has lived at Heart of the Ozarks since 2005. Maxine loves to paint for fun and has enjoyed teaching art classes at the facility. She is self-taught and taught her daughter who is a published artist. She has used art in Bible School and in 4-H Clubs teaching the younger children as well. Maxine painted “Winds of Patriotism” in September 2016. You can go to www.mohealthcare.com to see more of the art work or to order a calendar for $8.00. Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center is very proud of Maxine.