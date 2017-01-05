Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

Happy new year from all of us on the hill! 2017 already, it’s hard to believe! Hope everyone was safe with all their travels over this busy holiday season. On Christmas Day we had the pleasure of Vic and Carol Murdy preaching for us. We also had a lovely lunch of pork roast, baby bakers, broccoli and cheese, hot rolls, and pie. What a wonderful meal, we appreciate Mindy in the dietary! We appreciate you for always making such good meals. Later on that evening Mt. Zion Church came in for us. Talk about a good gathering! Monday was a quiet day (still much needed from the week prior), Tom led in Bible study and we had a good game of Bingo that afternoon. We had brooches as prizes! Tuesday we ate popcorn while watching Lonesome Dove. What a classic! Then Evelyn came in to call Bingo for us and hand out candy. Afterwards Kaila worked hard on our nails, her daughter came in to help as well. We appreciate you Kaila! We also finished up watching Lonesome Dove, once you start that movie, you just can’t quit. Wednesday we made a big batch of Cheddar Bay biscuits for lunch in our cooking club. They smelled amazing as we waited for them to rise. Tasted even better as well! Following lunch was another great game of Bingo, then we finished off the afternoon with What the Bible Says. Thursday we turned on some good old country music while we all laughed as we tried to make snowflakes. Folding them is harder than you realize, finally we made it easy and printed out really pretty ones to cut. Friday after eating a good breakfast we started getting ready for the 1st Sonshine Group. We gave them a good crowd! We finished off the work week with a game of Bingo followed by chit-chatting with each other about the many different traditions we do over the holidays. Saturday we had Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings sing and play the piano for us followed by Tom Hawkins preaching for us. We filled the day with chatter of the many lovely memories that had been made throughout the 2016 year. May 2017 be just as fun filled!

We would like to congratulate Shirley Branson on joining our little home and to Royce Page, as well.

Our deepest sympathy to the family of Mildred Pueppke.

From our home to yours, Happy New Years and may it be filled with laughter and joy! Love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.