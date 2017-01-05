Happy Home News

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests for all those in need. Bro. John blessed them. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. We gathered our gifts for Sunday school. Bro. Gregg blessed the gifts then the Sunday school classes took their places.

Bro. Bob greeted all with a good morning then he began with scripture from Luke 4:1-37. The lesson title “The work of Jesus begins.” Key verse, “and they were astonished at the doctrine. For His word was with power,” Luke 4:32. We had some class comments and discussion. It was a good lesson. You could feel God’s presence.

It was then time to gather for the next part of our service. We sang Happy Birthday to Sister Mary Eaves, who turned 81 January the first. It was time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice and Sister Patsy was at the piano making it all come together. She is a real blessing in many ways to Happy Home Church. We gathered the church gifts with Bro. Gregg blessing them. We had some specials from Bro. John then Bro. Dee, Bro. Michael and Bro. Don together gave us a good song.

It was time for Bro. Gregg to give us a message from the Lord. He opened with prayer. After he prayed he said that he didn’t have much for a message, but for not much turned out to be a great message for us. God’s presence was felt by all. Bro. Gregg used scripture from Luke 2:8-14 and verse 14 says it all, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

We had a song and altar prayer. Bro. Dee dismissed us with prayer.

Evening service began with our prayer circle. We had prayer requests. Prayer was given by Sister Shirley. We sang for the Lord. We had some specials. Bro. John gave us a good one and then Sister Carla and Bro. Gregg. We were blessed.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer and used II Corinthians 6:14-18 and I Corinthians 10:14-17 and some words from Billy Graham’s book, preparing us for comunnion service which followed. Bro. John blessed the bread and Bro. Don blessed the grape juice. We had a song and Bro. John Hamilton dismissed us in prayer. What a wonderful service we had.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.