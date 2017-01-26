Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. Bro. Mac asked for prayer requests. Bro. John prayed over them. We had pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. We gathered the gifts for Sunday school and then Bro. Mac blessed them. Sunday school classes began. Bro. Bob greeted all with a good morning. The title of the lesson was “Lessons To Learn.” Scripture for the lesson was found in Luke 9:1-6, 10-17 and 46-50. The key verse was Luke 9:50. We had some comments and some discussion. It was a very good lesson. We sang Happy Birthday to Josephine. She is Sister Carla’s and Bro. Gregg’s granddaughter. She was one year old. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We had a large group up front to sing and they were in great voice. We gathered the church gifts with Bro. Gregg blessing them. We had specials from several.

It was then time for Bro. Gregg to bless us with a word from the Lord. He opened with prayer. He used scripture from Jude 1:1-3 and Galatians 5:5-6. It was a great message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. Sister Patsy dismissed us with a prayer.

Our evening service began with Bro. Gregg greeting all. We had some praise reports. It is always good to hear how God answers prayer. I believe those praise reports blesses all of us. He asked for prayer requests then we had our prayer circle. It was quite large. Sister Carla began the prayer circle and everyone who wanted to pray could as we went around the circle with Bro. Gregg closing the circle. We sang for the Lord and had some specials.

Our evening service began with Bro. Lonnie Eaves giving us God’s word. He used scripture from Mark 13:32-37. He opened with prayer. It was a good message from the Lord. We had a song and altar call and dismissed in prayer by Bro. Mac. What a wonderful day in the Lord we have had.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.