Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. Bro. Mac asked for new prayer requests to add to the list. Bro. Dee led in prayer. We had the pledges to the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. We gathered our Sunday school gifts and Bro. John blessed them and Sunday school classes began. Bro. Bob greeted all with a good morning. The Sunday school lesson was titled “The Power of Jesus.” The scripture used for the lesson was found in Luke 7:1-17, 36-50. It was a good lesson. We gathered the Coins For Christ. We had the young ones take care of this. They enjoy it so much. Jared Mitchell had a birthday so we sang to him. It was then time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice. We gathered the church gifts. They were blessed by Bro. Gregg. We had some specials from our young ones which we always enjoy and those who enjoy praising the Lord in song.

It was time for Bro. Gregg to give us a message from the Lord. He opened in prayer and the title of the message was “Jesus Christ, Equal to Salvation Anointing.” Scripture used was found in Matthew 22:1-22. Christ was trying to give a view. It was a very good message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. Don Lunn.

Our evening service began with the prayer circle. Bro. Gregg led in prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had some good specials. Our evening service was different tonight. We missed one of our Sunday school lessons in December and we had decided to use it for a Sunday night service with Bro. Bob teaching it like it was Sunday morning. It was the lesson for December 18, 2016, “The Birth of Jesus.” He used scripture found in Luke 2:1-20. It was a good lesson and Bro. Bob did it well. We had some comments and discussion. It was a very good service. We were dismissed by Bro. Don.

Last week I made a big mistake in my article for the paper. We had a wonderful service Sunday night, January 8, 2017 at Happy Home Church with Bro. Scottie Eaves as our speaker. In the article I put Bro. Lonnie Eaves as the speaker. They both do a great job in bringing a message from the Lord.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.