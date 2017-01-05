Goodhope News

Another year has come and gone. I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas. I spent the holidays in Claremore, OK.with Bill and Sue Johnson, my sister, Christmas Day. They fixed a big dinner for several attending, which were Brother Pete and Sandra Jenkins from Fayetteville, AR., Norma Cross, a sister from Ozark, brother-in-law from Skiatook, OK, the Johnson children from Oklahoma City, OK, North Carolina, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Waynesville, MO. and their daughter from Claremore. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren were there. DeAnn Thompson, my daughter, took me, Pauline Richards, to Claremore on Wednesday and I came home Monday. She met us in Joplin.

On Tuesday evening the 20th, DeAnn, Kinsey, Kailey and Kyle surprised me, they brought dinner with them and many presents. Kinsey is home to spend time with all of us from college in Cape Girardeau.

Danny and Beth Maloney from Sparta and their children came down to the house and ate Christmas dinner with me at Ruby Gardens. Including the grandchildren and great grandchildren, there was 12 of us.

Kelly and DeAnn Thompson came by for a visit Friday evening.

James 2:5, “Hearken, my beloved brethern hath not God chosen the poor of this world rich in faith and heirs of the kingdom which he hath promised to them that love him?”