Glade Top Trail Selected For National Honor

AVA, Mo. (January 23, 2016) – The Glade Top Trail, located on the Ava unit of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District, has been selected as a Top Site by the Forest Service’s Washington Office.

Ten sites were selected across the nation for the Nature Watch top ten, making this a very notable honor. Nature Watch sites showcase what the National Forest has to offer and are highlighted using educational tools online and on the ground. The sites will be marked with a sign with a silhouette of binoculars on it. The District is working with the Washington Office to create an online, interactive story map to illustrate the diverse plants and animals that can be found along the Glade Top Trail.

These sites also coincide with the Glade Top Trail Interpretive Tour—where you can use a smart phone or tablet to scan a QR code to learn more about the site and the management of the area. The Glade Top Trail offers 23 miles of spectacular views along Forest Roads 147 and 149.

If you have questions about the Glade Top Trail or other sites on the District, please stop by the office on a weekday. The Ava Ranger Station is located at 1103 S. Jefferson Ave, Ava, MO 65608. The office is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also reach the office by phone at 417-683-4428. For more information about Mark Twain National Forest, please visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf, follow us on twitter @marktwain_nf or go to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.