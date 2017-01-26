Girdner Church

Good Morning! Seems like forever since I have written any news from our little part of the world. Last year came and went, and now here it is, the end of January 2017 already! There has been a lot going on in the Pierce house and I am sure everyone else has been busy as well.

I was glad to get to go with my niece, Sharolette Pendergrass the end of December for a surgery she had to have in Houston, Texas. We spent 12 days there, and she got a great report, her brain tumor was benign and she is home now recovering really well. She would appreciate everyone’s prayers as she continues to heal. I had a great visit with her while we were down there and we got to share a lot of good stories together. Her sister, Barb Smith, is doing chemo treatments still and is going to be going back to St. Louis real soon for some further testing and treatments. All prayers for Barb would be appreciated. She has been a real trooper through all her struggles with this cancer, and knows that God has been with her through it all. Remember my sister, Zelma, and husband, Nuel, this has been very hard for them both to see both their girls going through this.

I know we have others in our community and ones in the rest home who would sure appreciate everyone’s prayers as well.

It was so good to get back to church last week. I have missed everyone so much. All the kids looked like they had grew up while I was gone. Bro. Jimmy and Sis. Joanna had the children’s church Sunday and afterwards the kids came out and sang The Color Book song with Jimmy playing his guitar. I appreciate all our young people who are coming and just stepping in there and doing such great things with our kids! We have a bunch of great kiddos coming and appreciate them so.

This last Sunday Kenny and I celebrated our 36th wedding anniversary. We took Caitlynn and went to Fred’s Steak house for lunch. Doesn’t seem possible we could have been married this long. Appreciate this guy, and all he does for me. Maybe we will make it another 36!

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday was from John 3:1-18. She is doing a series on “Behold the Lamb of God.” I missed the first two, but these last two weeks have been vey good. As she began her message she said, we can’t share something we don’t have. There is only one way to get to heaven, and that is through Jesus Christ our Lord. We have family and friends, that we don’t want to miss heaven, and we want to share the Lord with them, that they might know him as their saviour and not miss the greatest gift of salvation. But..her words came through so clear to me, you can’t share what you don’t have. In our scripture Nicodemus came to Jesus and questioned him about the miracles he had done, that only one that has God with him could do. (2) Jesus told him that unless you had been born again, you can’t see the Kingdom of God. But Nicodemus couldn’t get past the fact of, how can a man be born again, be put back in his mother’s womb again and be born again! In 5-8 Jesus tells him to not marvel that he had said, ye must be born again. Jesus then goes on and tells him about the wind, and how it blows and we hear it, but we cannot tell where it cometh from, so is everyone that is born of the spirit. (8) There is so many things we cannot explain, but through Christ and the Holy spirit leading us we just know! Verse’s 10- 18 Jesus has such great things to tell Nicodemus. In verse 18 Jesus says, for him that believes in him, is not condemned, but he that believes not is condemned all ready because he hath not believed on the name of the only begotten son of God. As we read this scripture we can behold the great saviour we have in our Lord, Jesus Christ as he talks with Nicodemus. I want to be found, sharing with my family and friends what Jesus has done for me and what he can do for them. Those questions like Nicodemus ask Jesus, you may have as well, but when you ask Christ in your life, these things you will understand.

Sunday evening our scripture was from Luke 10:38-42 Sis. Maxine’s series on Sunday evening is, “a certain ” This scripture was a certain woman and village. This scripture I have heard many times and can always put myself in Martha’s place. Sometimes all the “work” we are doing, even if it is for what we think is for the Lord, we may need to just sit down as Mary did, and just listen to the Lord, and worship him. I find myself way to busy sometimes, and forget to just sit and talk with my heavenly father and just thank him for all the many blessings he has given me, and there are many! The question Sis. Maxine ask us, was if Jesus came to our homes, would he be comfortable? My thoughts today for myself, would be, would I be a Martha or a Mary? I am always thinking I need to be doing something for someone, cooking or cleaning or something. When, in fact sometimes we just need to be a Mary, and just sit, and listen. This scripture reminded me of a time when Kay and I were helping our sister-n-law, Carol. We was taking turns staying with her and I was getting ready to come home. Carol ask me when Kay would be there. And I told her, she would be there Monday. (It was Friday that day) She said, “oh, I wish she was here now.” Her pastor was there and he said, “oh, why does Kay cook good?” And Carol said, “No, she can’t cook a lick, but when I wake up, I know she will be right here beside me.” I’d missed the “good part” just as Martha had here in our scripture. Jesus told Martha in the 42nd verse, that Mary had chosen that good part, that wouldn’t be taken from her. Thankful for the lessons I have learned and the scripture that brings it to mind.

Hope everyone has a great week, and many blessings to you all!