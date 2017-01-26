Gentryville Church News

Wednesday evening Bible study was led by Randy Joe Stout. Scripture was taken from Matthew 11.

Sunday morning we had 48 in attendance. Joe Heitz led Sunday school using scripture from Romans 8:1-16, Ephesians 1:13, I Corinthians 15:20. Special music was by myself. Pastor Gary brought the morning message from James 1:2-12.

Sunday evening we were called away to the hospital for my dad and didn’t get to join in the evening service. They had singing and a testimony service.

Service times are Wednesday evening Bible study at 7:00 p.m., Sudnay school at 10:00 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11:00 a.m., Sunday evening worship at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Gary Moore is the pastor and can be reached at 417-543-3785.

God bless you and have a great week!