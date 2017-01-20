Gentryville Church

Wednesday evening Bible study was led by Randy Joe Stout, using scriptures from Matthew 11:18-21, Mark 2:16 and I Peter 2:2.

Sunday morning we had 47 in attendance. Joe Heitz led Sunday school class with a wonderful presentation titled, “Seven Days.” He used scriptures from Revelation 3:1; 4:5, 5:6, 20:3-7, Mark 13:32, Genesis 2:2, Exodus 31:17, Matthew 12:8, II Peter 3:8 and Hebrews 4:9. Special singing was by Jeff and Lora Hubbard. Bro. Michael Marah brought the morning message about “Cleansing The Temple” using scriptures from John 2:12-21, 3:3-5, 8:1-11, 13:34-35 and 14:6, 13-14.

Sunday afternoon we had our “belated” Christmas dinner.

Sunday evening we had our monthly singing and testimony service. It was a wonderful service.

Service times are Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening worship service at 6 p.m., Wednesday evening Bible study at 7 p.m Gary Moore is our pastor and can be reached at 417-543-3785.

When life is too hard to stand, kneel!