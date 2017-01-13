Gentryville Church

This is a brand new year, what will you do with Christ?

Last Weeks News – Wednesday evening Bible study was led by Randy Joe Stout, using scriptures from Matthew 11.

Sunday morning we had 24 in attendance. Several were traveling and several were out with sickness. The praise and worship song was so inspiring and uplifting! Joe Heitz led Sunday school class with scriptures from Romans 7 and 8. Special music was an instrumental by Jeff Hubbard. Pastor Gary brought the morning message from Genesis 12:1-3 and Hebrews 11:8.

Sunday evening special singing was by Jeff and Lora Hubbard and Pastor Gary and Bevy Moore. Pastor Gary brought the evening message from Psalm 1:1-6 and Proverbs 4:20-27.

We had two of our granddaughters with us all weekend, Skylar and Avery Spencer. They got to visit Poppy Eldon at the nursing home and also had fun at Grandma Margaret and Papa Delmar’s.

Sunday morning we had 47 in attendance. Joe Heitz led Sunday school class using scriptures from Romans 8:1-16, Galatians 5:17 and Collosians 3:2. Pastor Gary brought the morning message “Vision” from Proverbs 29:18 and Isaiah 7:13-14.

Sunday afternoon our church was able to do the afternoon service at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava. The singing, preaching and visiting was enjoyed by many of the residents. My dad was even able to play the harmonica with us a little bit and my mom played along with her guitar. It was a good day.

Sunday evening Pastor Gary brought the evening message from I Peter 2.

Service times are: Wednesday evening Bible study at 7:00 p.m., Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 11:00 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6:00 p.m. Gary Moore is pastor and can be reached at 417-543-3785.