Gentryville

It’s cold here on the hill this morning. We’ve had 5 degree below in some parts of the valley, but it’s January.

I was in Moberly for Christmas. My granddaughter, Jamie (Hutchison) Snodgrass who works for the Highway Patrol in Jefferson City come and got me Monday evening after work. December 19th, she spent the night and we went to Moberly on Tuesday. We had a really good visit, but there was ice and snow on for several days and they have about a two inch snow on now.

Debbie Hutchison and Shelby (Hutchison) Campbell brought me home Sunday, Januray 1st and spent the night. Tracy, Hannah and Devin Griffith met us in Ava on Sunday and we had lunch with them.

Ann Collins visited me a while on Wednesday and Bev Emery visited me Saturday evening.

Karen and Doug Fredrick visited in Mountain Home on Wednesday with Nita Fredrick and her mother, Marge.

Karen and Doug had their Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve for their family Sirena, Jonah, Cole and Izzy, Janet and Paul Smith and Katlyn, her boyfriend, Tyler, Bertha and Dean Scherer.

Birthdays this month were Will Collins on the 3rd, Kathy Emery January 4th, my granddaughter, Shelby Campbell (today) January 9th, George Owens also the 9th, Laurie Crawford the 18th, Lauryn Snodgrass, one of my great granddaughters will be 8 on the 22nd; Doug Fredrick the 27th, Chad Emery the 28th, Branda Massey the 22nd, Veda Bushong was 90 on the 5th. Hope she had a really good celebration Saturday.

Our new goverment is being sworn in today, lets hope he does a good job for the state.

Congratulations to Justin Emery and wife on their new bundle of joy, born on Christmas Eve, another boy. I had one on Christmas Eve 50 years ago, when we had the big snow storm.

Thought for the day: If we receive with thanks, we have nothing to throw away.