Gentry News

Opening our service with prayer and singing was Joie Welker.

In our Sunday school class we studied all that God created upon the earth, light, heaven, clouds, angels, animals, seas, as well as, humans. They are the rich gifts of God.

Our special song was by Gabby and Bella Sanders.

Bro. Toby Sanders just returned from a missions trip to Panama and he brought our morning message from Joshua, chapter one “Claiming Your Promise Land.” God showed Joshua that if he obeyed him, he would be with him, to be strong, courageous and unafraid and the Lord God would be with him whether thou goest. If we trust him we can have the same promise.

Next Sunday morning, our speaker will be Bro. Bill Comer and Sunday night will be Bro. Wes Hampel.