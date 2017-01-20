Gentry Church

Opening our morning service with prayer and singing was Doug Miller.

In our Sunday school class, we studied about God’s Abundant Provisions and Blessings He Brings To The Earth, rain for example makes our earth rich and fertile.

Happy Birthday wishes to Stacy Welker and Anniversary wishes to Wes and Brenda Hampel for 28 years of marriage.

January 20th is Gentry’s third Friday night singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterwards.

Remember our Wednesday night Bible study and video at 7 p.m.

Our special was a reading and song by Narvil Tetrick and Joanne Welker.

We had many prayer requests and Johnnie Miller led us in prayer. Bro. Bill Comer was our guest speaker this morning and his text was from Romans, chapter eight, “Believers Walk In This Life.” We are so blessed to not have condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus and walk after the spirit. We should surrender to the Holy Spirit and let him be our guide in all truth. We enjoyed having Bill and Barbara with us.