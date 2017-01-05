Gentry Church

Opening our morning service with prayer was Doug Miller.

In our Sunday school class we studied about praise and worship of our Creator, we are to rejoice in Him. We owe our being and life to His creative power and we need to acknowledge that.

I missed last weeks news, but a large crowd attended our Christmas program at Gentry, Christmas morning. The program showed the true meaning of giving and kindness. We appreciate Janice Young, Gina Martin and Sharon Lee and all that helped in any way.

Visiting in our home and attending the service Christmas Day with us was Kevin, Cindy, Hannah and Keaton Reich.

Our prayers go out to Delores Young after spending a few days in the hospital and Janice Young who had elbow surgery and is recuperating at home and our sympathy goes out to all the bereaved for lost loved ones.

This coming Wednesday night, January 4th, we are back to Bible study and video of “The End Times” at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Our special songs were by Bella and Gabby Sanders and Bro. Bob Huskey.

Bringin our New Year’s message was Bro. Toby Sanders, his text was from Romans, chapter 12. In this new year we need to make goals for our lives and present ourselves to God to be His servant and be of reasonable service. Renew our minds in that which is good and acceptable to God.

We appreciate the Douglas County Herald for our gift.