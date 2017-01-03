FSA Recognizes Longtime Members for Years of Service

Farm Service Agency held the annual County Committee Elections on Dec. 19 for representation to producers in Douglas and Ozark counties. In the picture at left above is Marty Clinton (left), COC member, and Timothy Kennemer, County Executive Director. Marty is being presented with a certificate of appreciation for 25 years of service to the local administrative area. In the picture at right above Kennemer is presenting COC member E. J. Hampton witih a certificate of appreciation for 53 years of service to the Farm Service Agency.