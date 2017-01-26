Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Prayer was given by Sister Diane Strunks.

Sunday school lesson was Lessons To Learn from Luke 9:1-6 and 46-50 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Raymond Haden. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchell Cotrone. Bro. Raymond read Isaiah 26:3, Psalm 5:1. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Betty Morris.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Elsie Atchison. We sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read II Corinthians 7:1, II Timothy 2:21, II Kings 5:1-14, Psalm 51:1-18, Titus 1:10-16, Isaiah 1:15 and Matthew 23:25-28. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Our pastor, Bro. Lyle Wright had cancer of the prostate. The dr. did surgery on him and took it all out. He said he got all the cancer out. Thank God for his good work.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram. Tuesday, Debbie Ritter and Charla Heinlein spent time with Elsie. Peyton Ingram visited Elsie on Thursday. Debbie Ritter also visited on Friday. Saturday, Lena, Terrill and Peyton Ingram along with Charla and Silas Heinlein spent time in Elsie’s home. Sunday visitors were Noel and Donna Atchison and Lena and Terrill Ingram.