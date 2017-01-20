Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendant and prayer was given by Bro. Lyle Wright.

Sunday school lesson was The Power of Jesus from Luke 7:6-9 and 37-49 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Exodus 13:34. He prayed then read Nehemiah 8:10, Isaiah 40:31. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Raymond Haden. We sang several songs and prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Raymond and Naida Haden. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Proverbs 29:18, Isaiah 1:1. He prayed then read Genesis 15:1. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Naida Haden.

Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram visited Elsie Atchison Monday. Tuesday, Debbie Ritter visited Elsie. Lena Ingram visited Elsie on Wednesday and on Thursday, Noel Atchison, Lena and Peyton Ingram all spent time with Elsie. Both Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram visited Mrs. Atchison on Saturday. On Sunday, Noel, Donna and Waylon Atchison and Lena Ingram visited with Elsie Atchison.