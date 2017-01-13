Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning with singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendant.

Sunday school lesson was Jesus The Master Teacher from Luke 6:20-22 and 27, 28 and 32, 36, 37, 43 and 44 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Raymond Haden and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read II Chronicles 34:1. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Annabelle Walker. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Janiece Moore. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He prayed then read I Samuel 9:1-13, II Samuel 4:4, chapter 9:6-9, chapter 4:4 and chapter 19:24, 27 and 30. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Annabelle Walker.

It was birthday and anniversary celebration night, but no one had either. We had fellowship instead.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday was Debbie Ritter and Peyton Ingram. Tuesday, Debbie Ritter again. Wednesday, both Karan Vinson and Lena Ingram visited Elsie. Debbie Ritter also visited Elsie on Friday. Saturday, Lena and Peyton Ingram both visited Elsie. Sunday visitors were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena, Terrill and Peyton Ingram and Charla Heinlein.