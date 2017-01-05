Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendant and prayer was given by Bro. James Moore. Sunday school lesson was The Work of Jesus Begins from Luke 4:1-12 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Janice, Mitchel and Joshua Cotrone, Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Galatians 6:1, 2. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Ronnie Epps. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. James Moore. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, and Sue Wright. Bion Irwin brought the message. His family sang a song and then prayer was given by Sister Sue Wright. He read II Chronicles 20:1-30. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Ronnie Epps.

Those visiting Elsie Monday were Peyton Ingram and his friend. Tuesday, Debbie Ritter visited. Wednesday Bridgett and Myson Loveless and Aaliyah Irby spent time with Elsie. Friday, Debbie Ritter, Charla and Silas Heinlein visited Elsie. Lena and Terrill Ingram visited Elsie on Saturday. Sunday visitors were Noel Atchison, Lena, Terrill Ingram, Charla and Silas Heinlein.