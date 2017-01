IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION II

In re: Leslie Sundstrom )

Petitioner. )

Case No. 16DG-CC00282 )

JUDGMENT FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF ADULT INDIVIDUAL

The court finds that the change of name would be proper and would not be detrimental to the interests of any other person. The name of Petitioner is changed as follows: From Leslie Sundstrom to Ellie Anna Sundstrum.

Elizabeth Bock, Judge

01-19-18-3t