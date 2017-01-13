Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

Hello to all of you on this fine day. I know a lot of you have facebook, some times we wonder if it is something to keep or eliminate. I like it because it is a way to keep connected with some of my family in other states, but there are times when people post silly or bad things on it and then I am not happy with the service. The other day someone started a Bible verse memorization group, talk about using this app. for something good, to be able to scroll down and read the verses which mean something to so many people is truly a blessing.

Sunday, our crowd was down, we still have a lot of people out with sickness. Several people mentioned for our prayer requests, please remember to pray for those on our prayer board. We were happy to report several people that we have been praying for are doing better: JR and Betty got to come home again, Keith is improving. God is still answering prayers and we need to always remember to give Him the praise and the glory.

Don’t forget that the third Thursday night is our LIFT night starting at 6:30 at Highlonesome. We look forward to seeing lots of ladies out to worship with us. Our singing at Eastern Gate will be the Fourth Friday Night. Now I know that this time of year everything depends on the weather, so we make plans and hope that the weather permits.

Get your calendars out and start marking your dates and times for upcoming events, and while you are at it, add in some of your favorite verses along the way to help bless you as the days start to roll by.

Until next time, God bless.