Douglas County Health Dept. legal

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Douglas County Health Department Board of Trustees will accept bids on removing and replacing floor until February 2, 2017 at noon. The Board of Trustees will meet in regular session this day at 1:00 p.m. and will review all bids during this meeting. They reserve the right to refuse any and all bids. Bids can be mailed to the Douglas County Health Department at P.O. Box 940 Ava, MO 65608 or hand delivered to 603 NW 12th Ave., Building C, Ava, Missouri. For more information and to schedule a visit, contact, Valerie Reese at (417) 683-4174.

Valerie Reese, Administrator

01-19-18-2t