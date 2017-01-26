Douglas County Commissioners legal #3

PUBLIC NOTICE

The County Commissioners would like to purchase 2 10-wheel Dump Trucks with the following options, No Air Bag, 16-foot bed, with a spreader fin, at least 400 horse motor, good condition.

The County Commissioners would also like to purchase a Loader, comparable to a 444 or 544 John Deere Loader, Three-yard bucket around 150 horse power.

Bids must be submitted by Monday, February 6, 2017.

Bids should be sent to:

Douglas County Commission

PO Box 398

Ava, MO 65608

We reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

