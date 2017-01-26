Douglas County Commissioners legal #2

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Douglas County Commission is now advertising to sell a 1977 Ford Dump Truck, and 1989 Ford Pickup Diesel (Transmission is out). If you would like to see the vehicle it will be located at the Douglas County Road Shed. Any questions call the Douglas County Commission at (417) 683-6080 on Mondays or Thursday between 9:00-12:00.

The bids may be dropped off at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office, or sent to PO Box 398 Ava, MO 65608. Bids will be opened on February 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The Douglas County Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any bid.

01-26-19-2t