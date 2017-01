Doris E. Fleetwood, 87, of Wichita, Kan., died Nov. 29, 2016.

She was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Ava, the daughter of Ora and Everett Williams. She was married to Sam Fleetwood who preceded her in death.

Surviving are children, David (Sharon), Kenneth (Dianna), Roney (Lynette), Sharon Wood (Chuck), and Shirley Warren (Dan); 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Goldie Burns.

Funeral services were held Dec. 1 at Resthaven Mortuary, Wichita.