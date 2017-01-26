Dogwood Ramblings

It is my hope that many of you were able to watch the Presidential Inauguration, parades, etc. My comment on all of it is that it was so American, and makes me proud to be so. It is my prayer and hope that all of us can come together so we can once again all be proud of our Christian and caring nation. Now, do what you can to be patriotic, self-supporting, obey the Ten Commandments, and think and behave positive.

I have a question for you. What does the word “love” mean to you? Do you feel it and say it with heartfelt meaning to all of your family and friends? Or has it just become another word? My family does not depart in person or by phone without saying “I love you” – except one who usually says, “Yeah!” What if something disastrous were to happen to this one, would I go through life thinking “Yeah?” Or should my life end, would they often think of “Yeah?” What a sad thought. I have lost love ones, but the last they heard from me was “I love you!” Make your words kind and loving for you never know if they will be the last ones heard.

As expected, there have been demonstrations and riots over our inauguration. What can these trouble makers hope to cause, hope to change? Do they expect we taxpayers will quietly turn the other cheek and continue paying out our tax dollars and support them for these messes? One should visit our Food Harvest and see who is getting help. My dollars and cents have to be counted and carefully used every month while so many of these trouble makers continue to receive unearned money from our depleting funds. Apparently the words responsibility and citizenship were not part of their education. Every classroom day should begin with the Pledge of Allegiance, vocally, with a hand over their hearts and explanations given in whatever language these students understand, and repeated in English! America is great and we should be shouting it from rooftops, not flying flags of other nations, not supporting nations who undermine us at every step.

I have received an e-mail with pictures of Muslim (ISIS) uprisings in Great Britain and they are far too graphic for this newspaper. Many are holding placards stating what they shall do to those of us who do not follow Allah. This “war” is far from over.

A great and unexpected phone visit was held with Minnesota family members when I called son, Ryan, in Texas to see how he is doing as they were visiting him. Later son, Ron, stopped by with one of the unfinished heads from his trip to Africa, during which I received a phone call from my 1948-51 boyfriend (originally from London, England). These made for quite a day for sure.

Let us pray for peace, for unity, for all nations. May God bless us.