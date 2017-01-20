Dogwood Ramblings

This has been Fog Hill for several days now, but from what I hear from cousins up north we don’t have anything about which to complain, so long as their snow blowers continue to work. When we lived up north we only had our backs and shovels to dig out of “mountains” of snow and we lived on flat land. We let the milk cows out of the stanchions and outside once a day so the manure could be removed on what we called a stone boat, pulled by a team of horses. A lot of labor involved. The chicken coop always managed to be warm enough for the critters.

That land (the home place) was subject to flooding every couple of years and what a mess that was. One of Willie’s brothers bought the place and built a new house on a built up berm of land much higher in hopes of not flooding – didn’t work – so eventually the place was sold and his brother moved several miles north away from the drainage ditches and rivers. Nature will have its way.

We have the inauguration this week and pray all goes well, for everyone. Please keep our society in your prayers.