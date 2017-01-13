Dogwood Ramblings

You are not surprised when I admit I am a skeptic. Even so, I do check many TV news sites each week to learn what they are saying about this country, our citizens, etc. Confirmed in my mind is that mankind is the most dangerous creature on our planet. Whether it is a single person out to slaughter others, or a group of misled persons thinking they are God’s (or Allah’s) answer to the problems of this world. Mankind is dangerous. Some, of course, have mental difficulties and think the rest of us need to be punished for our existence and for their unfortunate lives. Others have been taught that we (humanity) are doing everything wrong and in my thinking, much of what they have learned has come from liberals that permeate our society and educational venues. Many have been misled at grandpa’s or grandma’s knees for actions of our ancestors. True, many actions of our ancestors have been devastating such as treatment of American Indians, African Americans, railroads, property rights, etc. But, surely we can rise above such actions and make life better for all. Most of all we should not assume that only we are right and others just evil or mistaken.

The news of tragedies such as recently in Florida and other areas are repeatedly reported to us and fire up even more resentment of some towards others in our society; hence the multiple attacks on our police and military, those of different skin color, even our neighbors and strangers. Many have rejected the existence of God and of the Ten Commandments, etc. just as Lenin predicted for the downfall of our nation. What then do we use as our basis to do good deeds to/for others, to be kind and considerate? What are our children learning? And, from whom or what are they learning? Certain TV shows and hand held games are sometimes disturbing and weird. Food for thought! Do you monitor what your children are seeing, are doing, are contacting?

The Schultz family reports they are doing well in Texas although they do miss our little neighborhood. Some livestock has been birthing in the nasty weather so it would seem they don’t have calendars or weather reports! I can recall more than one winter when the calves lost part of their tails or the tips of their ears in spite of a farmer’s attempts for better timing.

Question! Are you pleased with your health insurance – or perhaps haven’t yet had the occasion to use it in this year? A few insurance companies pulled out of this area recently and the rumor is because of Obama Care. My insurance and prescription costs have increased and policy coverage decreased….and only one insurance company is available to me, and my income is “fixed! Reportedly this is to provide medical coverage for those who can’t get a better job and for those who refuse to work for a living. The few now receiving a bit of higher pay are costing the businesses more money and employees less hours. Liberal socialism at work!

Watch out for your neighbors, for your livestock and for your pets. Pray for peace.