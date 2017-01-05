Dogwood Ramblings

I do wish I could remember which of the so-called “cancer” organizations were debunked in the news a few years ago. The TV is rife again with cancer organization’s ads and they say we should be donating to them – but, a couple of years ago some of them were exposed as scams – the perpetrators taking the money for expensive vehicles, yachts, travel, tax free island homes, etc. I never did see or hear a follow-up on these scam groups (apparently all one family) and “Google” information is sketchy, warning us to be careful. So, to which organization should one donate? The same goes for animal rescue groups who daily beg for income, but manage to have funds for repeated major TV ads, ones that bring tears to your eyes.

As a child I was quite fortunate. My parents got me paper dolls and we used scissors and crayons to make clothes for them….and we made scary masks for ourselves. We had pick-up sticks, now considered dangerous and I managed to pierce the roof of my mouth with one! Being inquisitive and imaginative, we used sticks, twigs, leaves and soil to make our own little Indian villages. With our wagons we played Lone Ranger and Tonto as that was a radio highlight for us. Children will make do with what is available and my parents didn’t have to find toy stores and spend their rare dollars – they just had “dime” stores. We had to make our beds neatly, do dishes, help with cooking, cleaning our homes, waxing floors, mowing lawns, help with gardening and pulling weeds – and we made games of all these things. Oh yes, we had to babysit little ones and we didn’t have any throw away diapers. Do you remember dousing soiled diapers in the toilet? Many didn’t have flush toilets, just buckets of water, and we dared not to let any babies get sore bottoms. Progress is great for many things, but we survived without many things now available – and we learned responsibility and duty.

One “old timer” in Dogwood has told of wrapping her feet, shoes and legs in rags to get to church and to school as there weren’t any roads as we know them, just paths. If you have done this you know what difficult times really are, and most likely don’t care to remember the more difficult days of the Great Depression with sorrow – it was just “life” back then.

It is hoped as we enter 2017 it is with good health, good weather, good resolutions, good news, high hopes for our futures, for all of us. Remember those who have passed on – our family members, our neighbors, our military, those who have been victims of terrorists here and worldwide….all children of our God including those without a faith to sustain them.