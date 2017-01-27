Deadly Shooting West of Ava Thursday Evening

An ongoing family feud turned deadly Thursday evening when one brother shot and killed another during an altercation just west of Ava.

Another individual also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said interrogations continued well into the early morning hours Friday as numerous individuals, including the shooter, were questioned. Degase said the assailant was held overnight but had not been charged Friday afternoon.

The sheriff said Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wade has indicated, because of his prior involvement with the subjects involved, the case will be turned over to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for disposition.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Degase said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.