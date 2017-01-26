County Line

I would like to wish Ella Mae Daughtery a very Happy Birthday.

I send my sympathy to all of the family of my cousin, George Tate.

Michael Dodson came by on Monday and put a battery in my smoke alarm. Donna came by also.

Danny Bushong left for San Diego, California on Monday for his job and returned home on Thursday. He had a doctor appointment before he left and then when he returned on Friday in Springfield.

My sister, Juanita Kazenske, of Illinois fell on ice Monday and had to go to the hospital. They put four staples in her head and sent her home. She is doing okay.

Donna came by on Tuesday. She took Macee Breeding to the orthodontist in Mountain Grove on Wednesday. Reece Goforth went later on Wednesday and they took his braces off. He is working at Pizza Hut.

Donna came by on Thursday and told me that Danny had gotten bad news at the doctor. On Friday he was told he has cancer. They will do more tests in the next two weeks. Donna and Diana Davis came by on Friday.

Donna took Sadie to be groomed on Friday for Melanie.

June Dodson took David and Donna Dodson out for lunch on Friday for David’s birthday. David, Keith, and Bryse all went hunting Friday and Saturday nights. Chase Dodson, Hunter Richardson, Justin Gallion, and Dustin Pierce also went Friday night.

Chase Dodson visited with James and Jordan Heinrich on Saturday night.

Max and Kathy Stephens and Lisa Hensley all visited John and Jo Stephens on Saturday.

Danny Bushong went to Mtn. Grove Saturday night to a fish fry hosted by his son, Brinton Bushong and Ben. Branwyn, Jordann, Onna, Dayton and Michaela were also there.

Donna and David went to the Knights of Columbus free throw contest to watch Quin try out. He got 11 of 15, but did not win. Afterwards, Donna took David, Michael, and Bryse Dodson, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Reece, Megan, Quin, Macee, June Dodson and I all out for lunch for David’s 60th birthday. Chase was working at Wal-Mart.

Megan, Bryse, Quin and Macee all spent Saturday night with David and Donna. They also attended church with them on Sunday morning. Bryse also went back Sunday evenig.

Ken Bushong visited me on Sunday.