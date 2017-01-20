County Line

Donna came by this week.

Macee Breeding was sick this week with the flu.

Michael Dodson and Bryse, Megan Goforth and Quin Breeding attended the Ava girls basketball game one evening.

Reece Goforth went to Republic Wednesday evening.

Donna and I went to town on Thursday.

Donna, Megan, Macee and I went to Autumn’s Saturday evening for supper and to listen to Backyard Bluegrass.

Macee and Bryse spent Saturday night with David and Donna.

David and Bryse went hunting Saturday night.

Get well wishes to Heather Breeding and Ken Bushong.