City of Ava legal

REQUESTS FOR BIDS/INVITATION FOR BIDS

MISSOURI 2016 AIRPORT

PAVEMENT MAINTENANCE PROGRAM

AVA-BILL MARTIN MEMORIAL AIRPORT

PROJECT NO. AIR166-102A-MODOT

Sealed bids subject to the conditions and provisions presented herein will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CDT), Tuesday, March 7, 2017, and then publicly opened and read at Lochner, 16105 W. 113th Street, Suite 107, Lenexa, KS 66219, for furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work necessary to:

BASED BID (AOV)

Reconstruct Runway 13-31

ADD ALTERNATE (AOV):

Reconstruct Apron Connecting Taxiway and Aircraft Parking Apron

Plans and specification are on file and may be examined at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 127 S.W. 2nd Avenue, Ava, MO 65608, and at the office of the Consulting Engineer, H.W. Lochner, Inc. 16105 East 113th Street, Suite 107, Lenexa, Kansas 66219. Questions concerning the Plans and Specifications for this project should be directed to Chris Flageolle, at H.W. Lochner’s Office in Kansas City, Missouri at (816) 945-5840. Drawings, specifications and other related contract information may be ordered online at www.drexeltech.com or by contacting Drexel Technologies, Inc. at 10840 W. 86th Street, Lenexa, KS 66214, phone (913) 371-4430 fax (913) 371-7128. Checks shall be may payable to (Drexel Technologies) and mailing costs are the responsibility of the purchaser. Drawings, specifications, and addenda, and a plan holders list are available at www.drexeltech.com by clicking on “Enter Plan Room.”

A prebid conference for this project will be held at 2:00 P.M. (CDT), Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Missouri Department of Transportation, Blue Meeting Room, 830 MODOT Drive, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a bid guaranty in the amount of five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. The bid guaranty may be by certified check or bid bond made payable to the City of Ava, Missouri. The right is reserved, as the City may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in the bids received. This project is subject to the requirement of the Davis-Bacon Act, as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with wage and labor provisions and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.

y

01-26-19-2t