Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotions from Psalms chapter 34, verses 1-9, “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.” Such a wonderful scripture. Then we lifted our request to the Lord. Still so many needs that only the Lord can meet. Pastor Lonnie is fighting a respiratory virus so his needs were lifted, but we also had a lot of praise today. Sister Linda and Sister Amy were able to be with us today. Praise God.

Sister Linda taught a very good lesson from 1st Corinthians starting in chapter 15, starting in verse 12. It was such a blessing to have her back teaching us lessons from God’s word.

We had a wonderful time with our singing today. Sister Bonnie played the piano for us. We all enjoyed the beautiful music along with our word of praise to God. Then Sister Norma and Sister Susan each sang praises also.

Rev. Lonnie Eaves and his wife Jennifer were here to worship with us today. Rev. Eaves brought God’s message to us today from Jeremiah 29:11 and Romans 8:8, “For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not evil, to give you and expected end.” God has a plan and a purpose for each of us. If we will just listen and believe. “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to His purpose.” If we listen, if we believe, and if we do His will, our expected end will be good. God has already planned it for us if we will just accept Him.

Brother Don Lunn brought God’s message this evening. Stop wishing your life away. Matthew 6:34, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow….” Wait on the Lord.” Isaiah 40:31, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength…” Focus on today and what God wants us to do right now. Luke 9:23 “…If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.” A good message for all of us.

It was a very blessed day serving God. We hope to see everyone back next week, and if you are reading this, and you don’t have a home church, we would love for you to come visit us and share in the glory of our Lord.