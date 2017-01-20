Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma led us in “The Lords Prayer” for our devotions. We still had a lot of prayer request, but we also had a lot of praise reports. We must always remember to thank God for all He does for us even in troubled times.

Sister Susan taught the Sunday school lesson from 1st Corinthians, chapter 15, verse 1-11. “For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received….” As children of God, our faith should always be bound to the word of God. What we receive from God’s word we should then share with others. A very good lesson for all of us.

We sang our praises to God, and Sisters Norma and Naomi sang special songs and Sister Susan read a poem.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Luke chapter 8, starting in verse 22, “Where is your faith?” We say we are following God. We say we trust Him in everything. Then why do we have such doubt and fear? Just because we can’t see the end of the road doesn’t mean we are lost. If we truly trust God and put our faith in Him, He will guide our steps even when we can’t see what is ahead. And He will always make a way for us if we let Him.

We went to Happy Home Church for lunch and a time of fellowship after morning service. It is so important to spend time with our brothers and sisters in Christ. It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying God’s blessing together.

There was just a small group of us at church this evening, as the fog kept many from driving tonight. But God still blessed in a mighty way. Those who were able to attend shared testimonies and praise to our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Isaiah chapter 59, verses 1-3. Sometimes we think God is just not listening to our prayers. But are we really standing in a place where we can expect Him to listen? “But your iniquities have separated between you and you God…(verse 2)” Examine yourself and see what is standing between you and God. A very needed message.