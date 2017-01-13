Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, and did we ever have a lot to pray for! Sister Amy is in the hospital battling a ruptured appendix, Sister Grace is battling uncontrolled high blood pressure, Brother James is battling diabetes and Sister Linda is battling frozen water pipes. Whatever the battle is, we know who the aggressor is…it is Satan. He uses everything he can to try to defeat us, and he strikes hard. But we know that we have a mighty ally. We know that we have an all powerful protector. We know that we have been promised the victory over Satan. And Gods’ promises are true! We can choose not to believe the promise and let Satan defeat us or we can choose to believe our Saviour and through Him overcome. We choose to believe and overcome.

Sister Susan read devotions from Romans chapter 5, verse 1-2. We are justified by faith, this gives us peace with God. It also gives us access into His grace, and hope in the glory of God.

Sister Susan also taught the Sunday school lesson starting in 1st Corinthians chapter 12, verse 21 continuing through to the end of chapter 14. We are still learning about being a member of the body of Christ, and how important each different member is. We also discussed spiritual gifts and how God requires these gifts to be used for His glory.

We had some visitors this morning and were blessed when one of them, Jessica, sang a special song. Sister Susan also sang.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Proverbs chapter 3, verses 5-10. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; lean not unto your own understanding.” Especially in times like we are living in now, we cannot understand why things happen the way they do. We can’t see the big picture. We don’t know which way to turn. But if we trust God, he will make a way for us.

We had our dinner after church and Pastor Gregg and Sister Carla from Happy Home Church came to fellowship with us. They also brought their grandchildren. We decided to dismiss service for this evening and were invited to Happy Home. What a blessing it was. Our visitors Pete and Jessica and their three boys, and Sister Sarah went also. Brother Scotty Eaves brought a wonderful message from God and many hearts and souls were touched. Sister Jessica rededicated her life to the Lord.

We could have taken a bad week of sickness and trials and said God has forsaken us, but we praised Him through this storm and God blessed in a mighty way.

Have a wonderful week and don’t forget, if you have Christ within you, you are already victorious.