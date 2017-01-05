Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotions from Isaiah chapter 40, verses 28-31, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run , and not be weary; they shall walk, and not faint.” Then we lifted our prayer request up to our Lord.

Sister Linda taught a really good lesson as we continue through 1st Corinthians starting in chapter 11, verse 17 and continuing through chapter 12, verses 1-11. The body of Christ is one, and we are all members of that body. He has given each one of us a purpose and we should willingly do what he asks of us for the good of the whole body. Everyone had a lot of good thoughts, comments and questions, and much was learned from the lesson.

Our morning service started with prayer and songs of praise. Then some special songs from Sisters Norma, Susan, and Linda. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Isaiah chapter 43, verses 18-21, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth….” Don’t dwell on things of the past. Through Christ we are made new. “This people have I formed for myself; they shall shew forth my praise.”

Our evening service started with prayer and songs. There were more special songs from Sisters Linda, Norma and Susan. Also a wonderful testimony from Sister Naomi. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 1st Kings chapter 17, verses 1-7. Are we where God wants us to be? Not just in a physical sense, but are we where God wants us to be spiritually? Listen to God and don’t be afraid to do what he asks of you. He will always protect and bless us if we follow His will.

We will be having dinner after Church Sunday, Jan.8th. We would like to invite everyone to come fellowship with us. Sunday school starts at 10:00 a.m., church at 11:00 a.m., dinner will follow. God bless you and have a wonderful week.