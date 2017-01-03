Charles C. Hanoch, Jr., 91, of Midland, Mich., passed away on Dec. 18, 2016, at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born in Nevada, Mo., on Aug. 29, 1925, to Charles C. and Utha (Bolton) Hanoch, Sr. He married Myrtle Haskins on June 8, 1984.

Charles served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked for General Motors as a welder for over 30 years. Charles enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Charles is survived by his wife, Myrtle; children, Becky Henson, Donald (Carol) Haskins and Dorm (Earleen) Haskins. He is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda, Michelle, Marni, Dave and Rob; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn, and his sister, LuAnn Writer.

A funeral service will take place at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Larry Kirkpatrick. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his name.

Online memorials can be left at smithminer.com.