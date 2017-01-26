This Weeks News – Due to illness we couldn’t make Wednesday evening service.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have so many concerns. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer. Jack read Psalm 8 for our devotion. Who are we that God loves us? Let us praise Him.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Bob Huskey and Mike Blacketer. We went to special music after testimonies. Melissa Harmon, Amy, Abbey and Micah Blacketer, Hannah, Morgan and LeAnn Kinyon, Bill and Melba Austin and Bob Huskey all did specials. Bro. Bob Huskey spoke for us this morning. He used Luke 15:11-32 for his scripture. This scripture says come home the Father loves you. Isn’t that wonderful? I forgive you. I love you. Come to supper, you are welcome. It was a great message.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Janice Lafferty and Melba Austin. Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. He used Genesis 3:6-5 and 6:5-6 for his scripture.

Adam and Eve committed the first sin in this scripture. They knew immediately they had sinned. They tried to hide from God, but God knew and knew where they were. The world today thinks they have God fooled, but He knows right where they are. There is still time to come to the Lord, but not for long. Jesus is coming soon.

God has blessed Caney Church with God fearing men and women. They teach and preach the word. Service ended with Bro. Hi singing. It was a great service.

Come worship with us, you are welcome.

Last Weeks News – January 11- a beautiful, but windy day today. Caney Church began praising the Lord in song on this Wednesday evening. Bro. Hi Lambeth was our leader. He took prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Bill Austin led in prayer. Bro. Hi read Proverbs 16:1-30, wonderful words of wisdom. Some of our favorite verses were 7, 16 and 24. We had an interesting time of learning. Sister Melba taught our youth.

On this beautiful rainy day (not ice here) Caney’s Sunday school began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jeff Shipley led us in prayer. We are a small church with great needs. God can take care of it. Bro. Jack read Psalms 66:1-5 for our devotion. Praise the Lord for all His goodness.

After Sunday school we sang Happy Birthday to Vanessa Mills. God bless her.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley and Melba Austin. Service continued with congregational singing. Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin did special music. Pastor Bill Austin spoke from Psalms 60:2-6. The word of God is true and truth. It is a banner for us to follow. Along the highway here there are signs for us to follow to our destination. There are signs (banners) in the Bible that show us the way. Show us that Jesus is coming soon. We pray the world would see and know the signs to Heaven. It was such a good message.

Sunday evening service began with praising the Lord in song. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone to service. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Bill and Melba Austin did a special. Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker. His scripture was from John 7. He spoke about what a lazy nation we have become, depending on the government and machines to do everything. Instead of trying to help ourselves we whine and complain. Just sitting in our own and could figure something out. Jesus did everything for His people. He fed them, healed them, loved them and they didn’t even thank Jesus. Christ died for them, so they could have eternal life. He suffered all kinds of pain and yet people won’t believe. We are lazy Christians, not wanting to follow Him and do His work. No wonder our churches are getting smaller. No one accepting Christ. We need to be about the Father’s work, not lazy.

It was a good day in the house of the Lord. We are a Bible believing, teaching church. Come worship with us. You are always welcome.